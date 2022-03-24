Advertisement

GTP members ask what can be done to improve child care at summit

By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At a Greater Topeka Partnership summit, members examined new data about child care and talked about solutions that could improve child care opportunities for the area.

The event was a combined partnership with GO Topeka and the Topeka Chamber with Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas.

Everyone observed data about the supply and demand for childcare in the area, looked at how availability impacts the workforce, and looked at what other companies are doing to fix the issue.

“Frankly, the lack of availability is a genuine impediment to people getting back to work to our businesses being able to get back to growing and to the future prosperity that we are all working towards,” said Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce President, Curtis Sneden. “It’s among a number of factors that our organizations are addressing, but this one in particular has leapt to our attention.”

The goal of the summit was to brainstorm solutions that companies, and the community can use. Sneden also said he enjoyed discussing the topic with everyone in person again.

