Advertisement

Gas prices down slightly over the past week in Kansas, but still $1.10 higher than a year ago

Gas prices Thursday morning in Kansas averaged $3.77 per gallon, down slightly over a week ago,...
Gas prices Thursday morning in Kansas averaged $3.77 per gallon, down slightly over a week ago, according to AAA.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices are down slightly in Kansas over a week ago, but still are substantially higher than they were a year ago.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel Thursday morning in Kansas was $3.77.

That’s up 1 cent from the average price of $3.76 per gallon on Wednesday, but 2 cents lower than the $3.79 of a week ago.

Unleaded gas in Kansas was about 52 cents higher than a month ago, when the average price was $3.25 per gallon.

Meanwhile, AAA says, the national average for a gallon of unleaded fuel on Thursday morning was $4.23 per gallon, the same price as Wednesday and 5 cents lower than a week ago, when gas was selling for $4.28.

The national average price for a gallon of gas a month ago was $3.54, 69 cents lower than Thursday.

A year ago, the national average was $2.87 per gallon, $1.36 lower than Thursday’s price.

Diesel fuel continues to be higher than unleaded gasoline, though prices are down slightly over the past week.

In Kansas, Thursday’s average diesel price was $4.61 per gallon. That’s up a penny from the $4.28 of Wednesday but down 3 cents per gallon from the $4.32 of a week ago. Diesel fuel also is up 54 cents from the $3.75 of a month ago and is $1.14 higher than the $3.15 of a year ago.

In spite of that, diesel fuel in Kansas was 44 cents lower than the national average on Thursday.

According to AAA, diesel fuel averaged $5.05 per gallon on Thursday across the nation, down 3 cents from the $5.08 over a week ago but up $1.09 from the $3.96 from a month ago and $1.95 higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy.com has gas prices ranging from $3.70 to $3.94 on Thursday morning in Topeka.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs from Cincinnati Bengals...
DONE DEAL: Chiefs trade Hill to Dolphins
A New Mexico woman sustained minor injuries after she was struck by a car in an apparent...
Woman struck by car in apparent hit-and-run at Kansas Turnpike’s East Topeka service area
Screenshot of the dash cam video from Master Trooper Karl Koenig as he dove out of the way of...
WATCH: KHP Trooper dives out of the way of semi while helping stranded driver
Two people were transported to a Topeka hospital following a three-vehicle collision early...
Two taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash southwest of Topeka
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Jefferson’s nearing Topeka opening

Latest News

Richard Hargett, 29, of Hiawatha, pleaded guilty Tuesday in a child pornography case in Brown...
Hiawatha man pleads guilty in child porn case, canceling jury trial in Brown County
A 51-year-old truck driver was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday morning on...
Truck driver taken to hospital after crash off I-70 in western Kansas
Bill allowing pharmacists to prescribe Ivermectin for COVID treatment passes KS Senate
Jayhawks confident in tournament experience, but aware victory isn't guaranteed
Jayhawks confident in tournament experience, but aware victory isn't guaranteed