Gas prices down slightly over the past week in Kansas, but still $1.10 higher than a year ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices are down slightly in Kansas over a week ago, but still are substantially higher than they were a year ago.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel Thursday morning in Kansas was $3.77.

That’s up 1 cent from the average price of $3.76 per gallon on Wednesday, but 2 cents lower than the $3.79 of a week ago.

Unleaded gas in Kansas was about 52 cents higher than a month ago, when the average price was $3.25 per gallon.

Meanwhile, AAA says, the national average for a gallon of unleaded fuel on Thursday morning was $4.23 per gallon, the same price as Wednesday and 5 cents lower than a week ago, when gas was selling for $4.28.

The national average price for a gallon of gas a month ago was $3.54, 69 cents lower than Thursday.

A year ago, the national average was $2.87 per gallon, $1.36 lower than Thursday’s price.

Diesel fuel continues to be higher than unleaded gasoline, though prices are down slightly over the past week.

In Kansas, Thursday’s average diesel price was $4.61 per gallon. That’s up a penny from the $4.28 of Wednesday but down 3 cents per gallon from the $4.32 of a week ago. Diesel fuel also is up 54 cents from the $3.75 of a month ago and is $1.14 higher than the $3.15 of a year ago.

In spite of that, diesel fuel in Kansas was 44 cents lower than the national average on Thursday.

According to AAA, diesel fuel averaged $5.05 per gallon on Thursday across the nation, down 3 cents from the $5.08 over a week ago but up $1.09 from the $3.96 from a month ago and $1.95 higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy.com has gas prices ranging from $3.70 to $3.94 on Thursday morning in Topeka.

