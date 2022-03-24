Advertisement

Emporia officers apprehend alleged gas station robber after he flees on bike

FILE - Emporia Police Dept. cruiser.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia officers apprehended a man who allegedly attempted to rob a gas station after he fled the scene on a bike.

Around 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, March 24, the Emporia Police Department says officers responded to Max’s BP at 202 E 6th Ave. with reports of a robbery.

The caller gave a description of the suspect, later identified as Darren L. Hutcherson, 57, of Emporia, to officials and advised he had just left on a bicycle.

Officers said they were at the scene of the alleged robbery in less than a minute and immediately found Hutcherson a few blocks away.

EPD said Hutcherson was questioned and booked into the Lyon Co. Detention Center for attempted robbery.

