Douglas Co. deputies attempt to locate Topeka man for outstanding warrants

Martwain Jackson is wanted by the Douglas Co.
Martwain Jackson is wanted by the Douglas Co.(Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas Co. deputies are looking for Topekan Martwain Jackson for outstanding warrants.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies are looking for Martwain Antwon Jackson, 38, of Topeka, as he has outstanding warrants out for him.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts should call the Sheriff’s Office at 785-843-0250 or Crime Stoppers at 785-843-8477.

