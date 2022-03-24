Douglas Co. deputies attempt to locate Topeka man for outstanding warrants

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas Co. deputies are looking for Topekan Martwain Jackson for outstanding warrants.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies are looking for Martwain Antwon Jackson, 38, of Topeka, as he has outstanding warrants out for him.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts should call the Sheriff’s Office at 785-843-0250 or Crime Stoppers at 785-843-8477.

