Defense testimony begins in Mendez murder trial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Defense testimony began Wednesday for 21-year-old Francisco Mendez, who is on trial for first degree murder for the April 2019 killing of Washburn University football player Dwane Simmons.

Three witnesses testified for the defense Wednesday afternoon in an attempt to prove Mendez is not guilty.

Private investigator Del White described his techniques to determine the distances shell casings from firearms used in the shooting laid from Simmons’ body on 13th Street.

Jurors heard from two Washburn University students who were at a party at a home near 13th and Lane known as “the soccer house” the night of Simmons’ death.

Emily Munyer testified she had stepped outside the house to talk to five football players standing in the street in front of the house minutes before the shooting.

She described a white or silver sedan pulling up to the group that included Simmons, Corey Ballentine, Channon Ross and Kevin Neal when one occupant asked if they had any marijuana.

Munyon said when the car pulled away, she went back inside to find friends when “minutes” later the shooting happened.

She said she did not see any of the car’s occupants.

She said she did not hear gunshots come from any particular direction and could not tell if they were coming from the street.

The defense then called Ryanne Serrone-Brown.

She said just before the shooting Serrone-Brown and some of her friends stepped outside the soccer house to catch their breath.

She then testified an African-American man came outside after them.

Serrone-Browne said she then heard gunshots further down from where she was standing but could not see where due to her point of view from the street being blocked.

She then said the man began waving his own gun and started “shooting in retaliation” across the street towards the College Hill apartments.

Their testimony came after the prosecution’s final three witnesses were called.

The state called three detectives for questioning.

The state also showed Mendez’s initial questioning in 2019 about what he knew of Simmons’ homicide as well as his knowledge of armed robberies in Central Park days later.

The court also viewed over two hours of taped deposition from McKenzie Garcia, a firearm and toolmark examiner at the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The deposition took place in January 2022 involved questioning about different bullet fragments recovered at the scene of Simmons’ death as well as guns apparently used in the homicide as well as the Central Park robberies on April 30, 2019.

Garcia described the process.

“When were test firing the firearm, we are coming up with known samples fired bullets end fired cartridge cases that we know came from that firearm so we know what kind of markings are being left behind by the firearm,” she explained. “So we compare those test elements to the fired ammunition that’s submitted.”

Defense testimony will continue Thursday.

Defense Attorney Kevin Shepherd told 13 NEWS he has five more witnesses left to call.

When asked if Francisco Mendez will take the stand he told me “we’ll see”.

