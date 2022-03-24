Defense rests without Mendez taking stand in murder trial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Witness testimony has wrapped in the trial for a man charged with the death of a Washburn football player in 2019.

21-year-old Francisco Mendez is the only person charged with first-degree murder for the April 2019 death of Dwane Simmons.

The defense called its final five witnesses Thursday morning. Four witnesses attended the same party as Simmons the night he was killed and one Topeka Police detective was also questioned.

Mendez chose to not take the witness stand and told Judge Cheryl Rios it was of his own free will and he was not coerced into his actions.

The prosecution then called two more Topeka Police detectives for follow up questioning following the end of defense testimony.

Court is in recess until 1:00 PM Thursday with closing arguments expected to begin shortly after resuming.

