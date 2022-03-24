Advertisement

Defense rests without Mendez taking stand in murder trial

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Witness testimony has wrapped in the trial for a man charged with the death of a Washburn football player in 2019.

21-year-old Francisco Mendez is the only person charged with first-degree murder for the April 2019 death of Dwane Simmons.

The defense called its final five witnesses Thursday morning. Four witnesses attended the same party as Simmons the night he was killed and one Topeka Police detective was also questioned.

Mendez chose to not take the witness stand and told Judge Cheryl Rios it was of his own free will and he was not coerced into his actions.

The prosecution then called two more Topeka Police detectives for follow up questioning following the end of defense testimony.

Court is in recess until 1:00 PM Thursday with closing arguments expected to begin shortly after resuming.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs from Cincinnati Bengals...
DONE DEAL: Chiefs trade Hill to Dolphins
Justin Sims
TPD arrests suspect in Cyrus Hotel burglaries
Screenshot of the dash cam video from Master Trooper Karl Koenig as he dove out of the way of...
WATCH: KHP Trooper dives out of the way of semi while helping stranded driver
A New Mexico woman sustained minor injuries after she was struck by a car in an apparent...
Woman struck by car in apparent hit-and-run at Kansas Turnpike’s East Topeka service area
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Jefferson’s nearing Topeka opening

Latest News

Maple Hill PD 5-star response
Kansas police tout "best jail I've ever been to" review
Topeka potholes
City crews busy repairing potholes Thursday morning in Topeka
Seaman Superintendent candidates
Seaman interviews third, final superintendent candidate
Seaman Superintendent candidates
Third Seaman Superintendent candidate meets with officials, parents
Francisco Mendez chose to not take the witness stand on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Defense rests without Mendez taking stand in murder trial