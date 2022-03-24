Advertisement

Council Grove man arrested after firing gun while intoxicated

Christopher Combs
Christopher Combs(Kansas Vine)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Council Grove man is behind bars after he fired a gun and aimed it at another person while he was intoxicated.

The Council Grove Police Department says just before 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 20, officers were called to the 200 block of Sunset Dr. with reports of a resident with a gun, later identified as Christopher Scott Combs, of Council Grove.

After officers made contact, CGPD said they found Combs had fired the gun and pointed it at someone else.

Combs was arrested for aggravated assault, interference with law enforcement, criminal use of a firearm, criminal use of a weapon by a person addicted to or consuming controlled substances and reckless discharge of a firearm.

CGPD said Combs was booked into the Morris Co. Jail and the Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office helped at the scene.

