Council Grove man arrested after car ditched during chase, drugs found

MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Council Grove man is behind bars after he ditched his car during a police chase and drugs were found.

Just before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, the Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop a vehicle driven by Charly J. Bowman, 36, of Council Grove, after he allegedly ran a stop sign at the Canning Creek campground near the Council Grove Reservoir.

Deputies said a short chase ensued when the white, four-door Toyota Corolla failed to stop for them.

After deputies lost sight of Bowman for a short time, they said they found his vehicle abandoned in a nearby ditch.

The Sheriff’s Office said Bowman was believed to be the only person in the vehicle when the chase happened. He ran from the scene and was not found at the time.

On Wednesday, March 23, after deputies received a tip from a third party, the Sheriff’s Office said they found and arrested Bowman for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, interference with a law enforcement officer and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Council Grove Police Department and Kansas Wildlife and Parks helped with the investigation.

