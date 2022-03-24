City crews busy repairing potholes Thursday morning in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City crews were busy repairing potholes Thursday morning on Topeka streets.

Crews were patching potholes around 8:30 a.m. near the 2600 block of S.W. 6th Avenue.

That stretch of S.W. 6th Avenue, between MacVicar on the east and Oakley on the west, had a number of potholes in both the east- and westbound lanes of traffic.

Other city crews were patching potholes around 9:45 a.m. Thursday near the 200 block of S.E. 21st, along the Ken Marshall Memorial Bridge.

Crews at both the S.W. 6th Avenue and S.E. 21st locations utilized a city truck with orange warning lights to notify motorists approaching from the rear that street work was in progress. Traffic then moved over to the left to allow workers room to repair the potholes.

Workers used shovels to take asphalt from the back of a “Pro Patch” truck that was parked several feet in front of the city truck.

Workers then filled the potholes with the asphalt, which was tamped down by a worker using a piece of equipment that had a flat, metal end attached to a long metal pole.

Winter weather can be especially hard on streets and roads, with potholes frequently occurring during the early spring.

Potholes can be reported by visiting www.topeka.org/seeclickfix/ on the internet.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.