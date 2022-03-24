Advertisement

City crews busy repairing potholes Thursday morning in Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City crews were busy repairing potholes Thursday morning on Topeka streets.

Crews were patching potholes around 8:30 a.m. near the 2600 block of S.W. 6th Avenue.

That stretch of S.W. 6th Avenue, between MacVicar on the east and Oakley on the west, had a number of potholes in both the east- and westbound lanes of traffic.

Other city crews were patching potholes around 9:45 a.m. Thursday near the 200 block of S.E. 21st, along the Ken Marshall Memorial Bridge.

Crews at both the S.W. 6th Avenue and S.E. 21st locations utilized a city truck with orange warning lights to notify motorists approaching from the rear that street work was in progress. Traffic then moved over to the left to allow workers room to repair the potholes.

Workers used shovels to take asphalt from the back of a “Pro Patch” truck that was parked several feet in front of the city truck.

Workers then filled the potholes with the asphalt, which was tamped down by a worker using a piece of equipment that had a flat, metal end attached to a long metal pole.

Winter weather can be especially hard on streets and roads, with potholes frequently occurring during the early spring.

Potholes can be reported by visiting www.topeka.org/seeclickfix/ on the internet.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs from Cincinnati Bengals...
DONE DEAL: Chiefs trade Hill to Dolphins
Justin Sims
TPD arrests suspect in Cyrus Hotel burglaries
Screenshot of the dash cam video from Master Trooper Karl Koenig as he dove out of the way of...
WATCH: KHP Trooper dives out of the way of semi while helping stranded driver
A New Mexico woman sustained minor injuries after she was struck by a car in an apparent...
Woman struck by car in apparent hit-and-run at Kansas Turnpike’s East Topeka service area
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Jefferson’s nearing Topeka opening

Latest News

Maple Hill PD 5-star response
Kansas police tout "best jail I've ever been to" review
Topeka potholes
City crews busy repairing potholes Thursday morning in Topeka
Seaman Superintendent candidates
Seaman interviews third, final superintendent candidate
Seaman Superintendent candidates
Third Seaman Superintendent candidate meets with officials, parents
Francisco Mendez chose to not take the witness stand on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Defense rests without Mendez taking stand in murder trial