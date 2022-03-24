Chiefs bring in speedy WR on 3-year deal
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A day after trading Tyreek Hill to Miami, the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms with a speedy receiver.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that former Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is signing a 3-year, $30 million deal with the Chiefs. The contract reaches $36 million with incentives.
Valdes-Scantling played four seasons with Green Bay, accumulating 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns in that span.
