Chiefs bring in speedy WR on 3-year deal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A day after trading Tyreek Hill to Miami, the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms with a speedy receiver.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that former Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is signing a 3-year, $30 million deal with the Chiefs. The contract reaches $36 million with incentives.

Valdes-Scantling played four seasons with Green Bay, accumulating 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns in that span.

