Bill allowing pharmacists to prescribe Ivermectin for COVID treatment passes KS Senate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A substitute bill has made it through the Kansas Senate that protects doctors pursuing potentially dangerous treatments for COVID-19, like Ivermectin.

The vote was 21-16 in favor of the law.

Senate Substitute for HB2280 gives pharmacists the power to prescribe off-label drugs for coronavirus treatment, like Ivermectin or Hydroxychloroquine.

However, it does now allow them to deny filling a prescription if they feel the dosage is too high or there is a safety issue.

The bill also makes it easy for parents to claim religious exemptions from vaccine requirements at schools and day cares.

Supporters said it protects patients and parents rights. Those opposed argue it is a “very dangerous bill.”

It will now go back to the Kansas House of Representatives for consideration.

