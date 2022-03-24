BCBS subcontractor offers free protection to members put at risk by data breach

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A data breach at a Blue Cross Blue Shield subcontractor has left about 2,800 members at risk, however, the company has taken steps to ensure their information stays secure.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas says on Thursday, March 24, it was recently notified of a data breach that happened several months ago at Morley Companies, Inc.

BCBS said Morley is a subcontractor that processes information for about 2,800 members.

“We take the privacy and security of our members very seriously,” a BCBS spokesperson said. “While no social security or financial information was involved, out of an abundance of caution Morley is providing two years of free credit and identity monitoring for those who may have been affected.”

BCBS said members who received a letter from Morley will be able to enroll in the free 2-year monitoring service by calling 833-676-2151 or visiting idxmonitoring.com.

As a result of the breach, BCBS said Morley has examined their procedures and systems to ensure appropriate security measures are in place and new safeguards are instituted to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.