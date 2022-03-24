Atmos customers still unsure of monthly increase amount following KCC settlement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a settlement between the Kansas Corporation Commission and Atmos Energy, customers are still unsure of how much of an increase to expect on their monthly bills after February 2021′s severe winter storm.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says on Thursday, March 24, it approved a settlement agreement that outlines how Atmos Energy will recover $102 million which was incurred during February 2021′s severe winter storm.

The utility, like others regulated by KCC, was ordered to do everything in its power to continue to provide natural gas services to customers, defer the charges, then develop a plan to allow customers to pay the unusually high costs over time to minimize the financial burden.

Under the terms of the settlement, KCC said Atmos will apply for Securitized Utility Tariff Bonds to gain the most favorable financing to reduce costs to ratepayers. It said the 2021 Kansas Legislature passed the Utility Financing and Securitization Act, which allows utilities to use securitized bonds to pay for extraordinary costs at more favorable terms than traditional financing would allow.

KCC said it will review the plan to ensure the lowest possible bond costs will be passed on to customers. It said the application and review process could take between 6-8 months.

Until the securitization process is finished, KCC said the exact dollar amount Atmos customers will see on their bills and the length of the payment period is still unknown. Estimates range between $3.75 and $5.19 per month for residential customers based on either a 10 or 15-year term.

KCC said if Atmos ratepayers had been asked to repay the charges of a one-year time period, the cost would have added $47.40 per month.

The Commission noted it was in the public interest of Atmos to incur the extraordinary costs to ensure the integrity of the system and continuous service to customers.

“A lesser response could have resulted in catastrophic property damage and serious public safety implications, including the potential loss of life. When extraordinary costs are unavoidable and necessary to benefit the public, it is in the public interest to allow recovery of such costs.”

KCC said Thursday’s order states any proceeds received by Atmos from ongoing federal or state investigations into market manipulation, price gouging or civil suits will be passed on to customers.

Atmos delivers natural gas to about 135,000 Kansans in the eastern part of the state.

To read a full copy of the settlement between the KCC and Atmos, click HERE.

