Woman struck by car in apparent hit-and-run at Kansas Turnpike’s East Topeka service area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A New Mexico woman sustained minor injuries after she was struck by a car in an apparent hit-and-run collision late Tuesday at the Kansas Turnpike’s East Topeka service area, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 10:56 p.m. Tuesday at the service area, located about five miles east of Topeka on Interstate 70 along the Kansas Turnpike.

The woman, identified as Myra C. Blue, 60, of Angel Fire, N.M., refused medical assistance for what were described as minor injuries, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred as Blue was walking north in the parking lot on the northeast side of the EZ GO gas station, the patrol said.

A vehicle that had been traveling north in the same parking lot turned west into the traffic-way of the service area and struck Blue with its driver’s-side front fender, the patrol said.

The car, described as a silver four-door sedan, then left the scene, according to the patrol’s online crash log.

There was no indication on the crash log of Blue being taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The East Topeka service area is located between east- and westbound lanes of traffic in the center portion of I-70 just west of the Shawnee-Douglas county line. It has a large gas station and convenience store with several restaurants, along with parking stalls for semitrailers.

