Wednesday forecast: A chilly day with spotty showers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While the last 2 days have brought scattered to widespread rain with some snow mixing in at times, today the precipitation will be more hit and miss or isolated. This means several spots are done with precipitation with this storm system and for those that do get precipitation it’s not expected to be as heavy as the last couple days.

Temperatures remain chilly and below average for this time of year today and tomorrow before we get back to more seasonal highs Friday into the weekend. As for clouds and when we’ll get some sun there may be some sun late tomorrow but most spots will have to wait until Friday.

Normal High: 60/Normal Low: 37 (WIBW)

Today: Cloudy. Isolated showers at times which may mix with snow with no accumulation from the snow expected. Highs in the low-mid 40s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts up to 35 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers with some snow mixing in at times with no accumulation from the snow. Lows in the low-mid 30s. Winds diminish to 5-15 mph out of the northwest.

Tomorrow: Some late day sun possible mainly out west toward central KS otherwise most spots will be cloudy for most of the day. Highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds NW 5-15 mph.

Friday’s high gets back up to around 60° with highs similar on Saturday. Models start to diverge this weekend compared to the last couple days with precipitation at times over the weekend. Between the two long range models they do differ on timing and location of rain (see video for more details). Because of the differences in the models and the low confidence will keep it dry but will monitor the trends in the next couple days.

Confidence is high that Monday will be mild and in the 70s but models diverge starting Tuesday with one model bringing a cold front through Tuesday while the other model has the cold front coming through on Thursday. There also remains differences on whether or not it will rain next Wednesday. So with all the differences in the forecast in the next 8 days it’s advised to check the forecast on a daily basis because there will be changes.

Taking Action:

The rain with snow mixing in at times is going to be more hit and miss today and tonight. While the chance of precipitation exists through tomorrow morning, the higher chance will occur this afternoon and evening and mainly along and east of HWY 75.

Confidence in the forecast this weekend into next week is low with differences in the models so keep checking back on a daily basis as there will be changes that will likely be made which may even include putting a chance of rain this weekend.



