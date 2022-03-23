Advertisement

Wamego Health Center honored for excellence in patient care

FILE - Wamego Health Center Rehabilitation Center
FILE - Wamego Health Center Rehabilitation Center(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego Health Center has been recognized for its excellence in patient care.

Ascension Via Christi says the Wamego Health Center was recently honored for its overall quality of care by PRC - a leading national health care research firm.

“Achieving this type of recognition takes a team effort,” Bob Copple, president of Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan said. “Doing so during a pandemic speaks volumes about the dedication of our Wamego associates, leaders and medical staff.”

Ascension said PRC’s Excellence in Healthcare Awards recognize facilities that achieve excellence throughout the year through the improvement of patient experiences as reflected by patient surveys.

For more information about Wamego Health Center, click HERE.

