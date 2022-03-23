VAEK plans to honor Vietnam Vets on National Vietnam War Veterans Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Vietnam War veterans will be honored for their service by VA Eastern Kansas on Tuesday.

VA Eastern Kansas says Tuesday, March 29, is National Vietnam War Veterans Day and it is proud to recognize its veterans. It said it serves as a commemorative partner with the Department of Defense, the lead federal agency authorized by Congress, and the 50th Anniversary Commemoration Council to recognize and thank Vietnam vets for their sacrifices and service.

VAEK said it encourages staff, patients, and volunteers to recognize and honor Vietnam War Veterans, especially on Tuesday. It said while it not only serves many Vietnam vets, it also has staff members who are veterans of the war themselves.

The organization said VA Medical Centers in Topeka and Leavenworth will recognize Vietnam vets at each facility on Tuesday and welcome them with a banner and flag posted in the entryway. It said vets will get a sticker or pin to commemorate their service.

VAEK said March 29 is designated by law as National Vietnam War Veterans Day and marks the day the last U.S. troops left South Vietnam which ended America’s direct military involvement in 1973.

“The VA Health Care system has served Vietnam Veterans since they returned home in 1973. We want to recognize our Vietnam Veterans continuously with excellent whole health care, as well as telling them Welcome Home, on this special day” said Rudy Klopfer, Director/CEO of VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System.

Per the latest data from 2018, VAEK said there were 68,857 Vietnam Era Veterans living in the Sunflower State. It said over 4,00 Kansas National Guard members were mobilized during the era and there are 627 Kansans with their names engraved on the black granite wall of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C..

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.