Advertisement

Two taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash southwest of Topeka

Two people were transported to a Topeka hospital following a three-vehicle collision early...
Two people were transported to a Topeka hospital following a three-vehicle collision early Wednesday in the 7200 block of S.W. Auburn Road in southwest Shawnee County, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were transported to a Topeka hospital following a three-vehicle collision early Wednesday in southwest Shawnee County, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 7 a.m. in the northbound lane of the 7200 block of S.W. Auburn Road.

Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies said a Honda Odyssey, a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Ford F-150 pickup truck were involved in the crash.

The Odyssey, which had major damage to its rear portion, pulled into a driveway on the east side of Auburn Road.

The Jeep and the Ford pickup truck, meanwhile, came to a stop facing north along the east edge of Auburn Road.

Two occupants of the Odyssey were taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies directed traffic around the crash scene.

The Auburn Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.
Jackson Co. deaths ruled murder-suicide
A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.
Two found dead at NW 94th home near Shawnee/Jackson Co. line
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Jefferson’s nearing Topeka opening
The Kansas Highway Patrol says Patti Croy, 65, of Vassar died when she was struck head on by a...
Amended report reveals new details in Osage Co. fatal crash
Severe Weather
WATCH NOW: At least 1 killed in New Orleans tornadoes

Latest News

FILE
Salina police investigate early morning shooting
Two occupants of a car sustained minor injuries after the vehicle hydroplaned and crashed...
Car crashes after hydroplaning Tuesday night on I-35 in Chase County
A New Mexico woman sustained minor injuries after she was struck by a car in an apparent...
Woman struck by car in apparent hit-and-run at Kansas Turnpike’s East Topeka service area
No serious injuries were reported after a semitrailer crashed Tuesday night as it was exiting...
Semi crashes Tuesday night while exiting off I-135 at Emporia