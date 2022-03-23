Two taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash southwest of Topeka

AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were transported to a Topeka hospital following a three-vehicle collision early Wednesday in southwest Shawnee County, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 7 a.m. in the northbound lane of the 7200 block of S.W. Auburn Road.

Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies said a Honda Odyssey, a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Ford F-150 pickup truck were involved in the crash.

The Odyssey, which had major damage to its rear portion, pulled into a driveway on the east side of Auburn Road.

The Jeep and the Ford pickup truck, meanwhile, came to a stop facing north along the east edge of Auburn Road.

Two occupants of the Odyssey were taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies directed traffic around the crash scene.

The Auburn Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.