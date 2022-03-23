Topeka Zoo expecting baby orangutan in late spring

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Topeka Zoo saw record-breaking attendance over Spring Break, it announced Rudy the orangutan will give birth as early as late April.

The Topeka Zoo says during the week of Spring Break - March 14 - 18 - it saw record-breaking attendance with 24,094 guests walking through the gates.

During 2021′s Spring Break, the Zoo said it saw 10,162 guests.

“This is the best spring break attendance I’ve seen since coming here in 2010,” said Brendan Wiley, Zoo Director. “The highest monthly attendance for March was 24,253 in 2015. Being able to achieve that in just a week is truly incredible to see.”

The Zoo said the rise in attendance was most likely related to warm temperatures and the opening of Dinosaurs Alive!, the temporary exhibit with life-sized animatronic dinosaurs.

“It was amazing to see so many people enjoying the Zoo,” said Jessica Molitor, Guest Services Supervisor. “We’ve been waiting for Dinosaurs Alive! to be finished for a while now, so it was really nice to hear all the great feedback from guests.”

Zoo officials said they hope the success of Dinosaurs Alive! is a good omen for the rest of the year, which has been dubbed “Twenty Twenty ZOO.” They said they hope it is the biggest year yet, with more exciting events to come.

The Zoo recently said it expects a new addition to the Bornean Orangutan family in the spring as well. It said 33-year-old Rudy the orangutan is expected to give birth to her third baby at the Topeka Zoo in late April or early May.

The Zoo said the summer will bring the opening of “Giraffe and Friends,” a new habitat for the beloved giraffes, as well as new animals like Lesser Kudu, Bontebok and Thomson’s Gazelle.

Also in 2022, the Zoo noted it will bring back popular events like Brew at the Zoo, Roar and Pour, Steins and Vines, Boo at the Zoo and Zoo Lights.

