Topeka West presents plaque to family of Hall of Fame alum who died from COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka West honored a former state champion runner that passed away from COVID last year.

Her family started a fund in her honor to help Topeka West graduates with college costs. The school has created a plaque to display each recipient.

The family plans to hold the Angie Barry Memorial 5K to help fund that scholarship.

Angie Barry was named to the Topeka West Hall of Fame and was an All-American runner at K-State, but most importantly her family says, she was a great friend to those around her.

“She had the best sense of humor that you could ever be around,” Tony Barry, Angie’s brother, said. “I would remember her love of life and her laughter, and that she was a good friend to many people.”

You can visit AngieBarry5K.com or visit the Angie Barry Memorial Race Facebook page to learn more about the run.

