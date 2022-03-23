Advertisement

Topeka West presents plaque to family of Hall of Fame alum who died from COVID-19

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka West honored a former state champion runner that passed away from COVID last year.

Her family started a fund in her honor to help Topeka West graduates with college costs. The school has created a plaque to display each recipient.

The family plans to hold the Angie Barry Memorial 5K to help fund that scholarship.

Angie Barry was named to the Topeka West Hall of Fame and was an All-American runner at K-State, but most importantly her family says, she was a great friend to those around her.

“She had the best sense of humor that you could ever be around,” Tony Barry, Angie’s brother, said. “I would remember her love of life and her laughter, and that she was a good friend to many people.”

You can visit AngieBarry5K.com or visit the Angie Barry Memorial Race Facebook page to learn more about the run.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.
Jackson Co. deaths ruled murder-suicide
A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.
Two found dead at NW 94th home near Shawnee/Jackson Co. line
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Jefferson’s nearing Topeka opening
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs from Cincinnati Bengals...
DONE DEAL: Chiefs trade Hill to Dolphins
A New Mexico woman sustained minor injuries after she was struck by a car in an apparent...
Woman struck by car in apparent hit-and-run at Kansas Turnpike’s East Topeka service area

Latest News

Students from USD 501, Topeka Public Schools, took a field trip to the Children’s Discovery...
Field trip teaches USD 501 students to teach others
Students from USD 501, Topeka Public Schools, took a field trip to the Children’s Discovery...
Field trip teaches USD 501 students to teach others
Vietnam War Veterans Day
VAEK plans to honor Vietnam Vets on National Vietnam War Veterans Day
13 News at Six
Angela Berry
Topeka West presents plaque to family of Hall of Fame alum who died from COVID-19