Suspected explosive device sparks scare on Potawatomi Reservation

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities called in a bomb squad and rerouted school busses Tuesday afternoon while they investigated a suspicious device on the Prairie Band Potawatomi reservation.

Tribal Police says serving a search warrant at a home on Buffalo Drive discovered a possible improvised explosive device in a bedroom closet. Officers closed down the street and evacuated residents in the area as a precaution.

Authorities requested assistance from the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority bomb team. They also asked Royal Valley School district administrators to reroute busses around the area.

Tribal Police say the MTAA bomb technician determined the device was not capable of exploding. Authorities declared the scene safe at approximately 4:30 p.m.

“On behalf of the Council I would like to commend our officers on their quick thinking and rapid action to ensure the safety of everyone in the area had this been a functional explosive,” Prairie Band Potawatomi Chairman Joseph Rupnick said. “This is the kind of situation that shows how our Tribal Police handle themselves under pressure.”

Rupnick also thanked the Tribal Fire/EMS and the MTAA for their quick action and assistance.

