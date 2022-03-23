Advertisement

Suspected explosive device sparks scare on Potawatomi Reservation

(Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities called in a bomb squad and rerouted school busses Tuesday afternoon while they investigated a suspicious device on the Prairie Band Potawatomi reservation.

Tribal Police says serving a search warrant at a home on Buffalo Drive discovered a possible improvised explosive device in a bedroom closet. Officers closed down the street and evacuated residents in the area as a precaution.

Authorities requested assistance from the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority bomb team. They also asked Royal Valley School district administrators to reroute busses around the area.

Tribal Police say the MTAA bomb technician determined the device was not capable of exploding. Authorities declared the scene safe at approximately 4:30 p.m.

“On behalf of the Council I would like to commend our officers on their quick thinking and rapid action to ensure the safety of everyone in the area had this been a functional explosive,” Prairie Band Potawatomi Chairman Joseph Rupnick said. “This is the kind of situation that shows how our Tribal Police handle themselves under pressure.”

Rupnick also thanked the Tribal Fire/EMS and the MTAA for their quick action and assistance.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.
Two found dead at NW 94th home near Shawnee/Jackson Co. line
A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.
Jackson Co. deaths ruled murder-suicide
An overnight fire caused substantial damage to a home in the 3900 block of N.E. Kimbal Road,...
Faulty electrical cord blamed for house fire for north of Topeka
Brown Co. search warrant lands 4 people behind bars
Brown Co. search warrant lands 4 people behind bars
Jermoe Tang officially becomes a Wildcat
It’s official: K-State names Jerome Tang new men’s basketball coach

Latest News

13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
Greater Topeka Partnership celebrates success, discusses future at annual meeting
Greater Topeka Partnership celebrates success, discusses future at annual meeting
GTP 2022 Annual Meeting
Greater Topeka Partnership 2022 Annual Meeting
Dr. David Reed will be one of the volunteer dentists in Hays this weekend.
New local dentist describes his help in the Kansas Mission of Mercy