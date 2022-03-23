Advertisement

DONE DEAL: Chiefs trade Hill to Dolphins

Chiefs allow agent to seek trade
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs from Cincinnati Bengals...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs from Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Tyreek Hill is headed to Miami.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Chiefs have traded 6-time Prow Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks. The picks are a 2022 1st round pick (No. 29), a 2nd round pick (No. 50) and a 4th round pick - as well as 4th and 6th round picks in the 2023 draft.

Tyreek Hill has become the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history with a move away from KC.

Hill had been considering offers from both the Jets and Miami.

The NFL’s Tom Pelissero reported the Chiefs gave Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus permission to seek a trade. He also noted Green Bay Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is headed to KC for a visit on Wednesday, March 23.

Hill pushed for a significant extension given the Packers’ Davante Adams signed a 5-year deal for $141.25 million in Las Vegas with the Raiders.

The Dolphins have agreed to give their new WR a 4-year, $120 million extension, which includes $72.2 million guaranteed.

Cheetah’s time in KC has come to an end.

A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.
A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Co-owner of building in NOTO Arts District says he’s unaware of demolition process moving...
One of K-state's key players may be heading to the NBA.
Kansas State guard Nijel Pack shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) rushes against Cincinnati Bengals...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh McCown (13) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass to wide...
