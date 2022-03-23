DONE DEAL: Chiefs trade Hill to Dolphins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Tyreek Hill is headed to Miami.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Chiefs have traded 6-time Prow Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks. The picks are a 2022 1st round pick (No. 29), a 2nd round pick (No. 50) and a 4th round pick - as well as 4th and 6th round picks in the 2023 draft.

Tyreek Hill has become the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history with a move away from KC.

Hill had been considering offers from both the Jets and Miami.

Sources: Jets and Dolphins both now have trades in place for the soon-to-be former Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill. The question now becomes where Hill wants to become the highest-paid WR in NFL history. Once he decides, the trade is expected to happen; for now, Hill is said to be “torn.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

The NFL’s Tom Pelissero reported the Chiefs gave Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus permission to seek a trade. He also noted Green Bay Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is headed to KC for a visit on Wednesday, March 23.

Hill pushed for a significant extension given the Packers’ Davante Adams signed a 5-year deal for $141.25 million in Las Vegas with the Raiders.

The Dolphins have agreed to give their new WR a 4-year, $120 million extension, which includes $72.2 million guaranteed.

Dolphins are giving their new WR Tyreek Hill a 4-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed, per ⁦@DrewJRosenhaus⁩. pic.twitter.com/rkSWmAOOMt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

Cheetah’s time in KC has come to an end.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.