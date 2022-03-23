Advertisement

Sgt. Maj. of the Army visited with families of Fort Riley soldiers currently deployed in Europe

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston met with families of Fort Riley Soldiers currently deployed in Europe
By Becky Goff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Family members of soldiers from Fort Riley and the 1st Infantry Division who are currently deployed in Europe were invited to a Town Hall to discuss questions and concerns.

Answering those questions was the US Army’s 16th Sergeant Major Michael A. Grinston.

Grinston opened the public question segment by asking for family members to ask the hard questions.

Family members asked what can be done to make sure their soldiers are being fed properly while deployed, along with questions about issues the families are facing on Fort Riley.

“I’m not normally surprised by anything. I get…I usually walk away with somethings I need to work on, and clearly, we have some things to work on as I, as I left the room.” Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston says.

“I appreciated how candid he was, after being in for 20 years, you just want somebody to give it to you straight, and I think most military spouses can handle it.” wife of US Army soldier, Erin Kelley says.

“It was, for example, power of attorneys, extra help for the childcare and that was kind of clarification for more people, as they don’t have any ideas, especially new wives, or new spouses.” wife of US Army soldier, Stephanie Martinez says.

Sergeant Major of the Army Grinston will host another Town Hall at Fort Riley on Wednesday, addressing Big Red One Soldiers about the new Army Combat Fitness Test.

