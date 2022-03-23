Seneca man jailed after drugs found when he runs out of gas, falls asleep

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Seneca man is behind bars after drugs were allegedly found on him when he fell asleep at the wheel of his vehicle after he had run out of gas.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, deputies were called to the area of K-246 near Bittersweet with reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found Andrew Tyron, 37, of Seneca, asleep at the wheel of the vehicle after he had run out of gas.

After deputies made contact with Tyron, he was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and was taken to the Brown Co. Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office said it appreciates the public’s help when they alert deputies to issues they feel could be suspicious.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.