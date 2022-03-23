Advertisement

Seneca man jailed after drugs found when he runs out of gas, falls asleep

Andrew Tyron is arrested after drugs are allegedly found on him after he fell asleep when his...
Andrew Tyron is arrested after drugs are allegedly found on him after he fell asleep when his car ran out of gas on March 23, 2022.(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Seneca man is behind bars after drugs were allegedly found on him when he fell asleep at the wheel of his vehicle after he had run out of gas.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, deputies were called to the area of K-246 near Bittersweet with reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found Andrew Tyron, 37, of Seneca, asleep at the wheel of the vehicle after he had run out of gas.

After deputies made contact with Tyron, he was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and was taken to the Brown Co. Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office said it appreciates the public’s help when they alert deputies to issues they feel could be suspicious.

