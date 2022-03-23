Semi crashes Tuesday night while exiting off I-135 at Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported after a semitrailer crashed Tuesday night as it was exiting off Interstate 135 along the Kansas Turnpike at Emporia, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:13 p.m. Tuesday at the turnpike’s interchange on the west side of Emporia.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2020 Kenworth semitrailer that had been traveling south on I-335 exited at a speed that was too fast for road conditions. The semi then went off the end of the ramp.

The driver, identified as Baljinder Singh, 34, and a passenger, Rajroop Kaur, 38, both of Bakersfield, Calif., were reported to have minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The patrol said both Singh and Kaur were wearing their seat belts.

There was no report on the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log that either Singh or Kaur was transported to the hospital.

Interstate 335 is an approximate 50-mile stretch of the Kansas Turnpike that stretches from Topeka on the north to Emporia on the south.

At that point, the turnpike continues south to the Oklahoma border as Interstate 35.

