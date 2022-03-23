Advertisement

Semi crashes Tuesday night while exiting off I-135 at Emporia

No serious injuries were reported after a semitrailer crashed Tuesday night as it was exiting...
No serious injuries were reported after a semitrailer crashed Tuesday night as it was exiting off Interstate 135 along the Kansas Turnpike at Emporia, authorities said.(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported after a semitrailer crashed Tuesday night as it was exiting off Interstate 135 along the Kansas Turnpike at Emporia, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:13 p.m. Tuesday at the turnpike’s interchange on the west side of Emporia.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2020 Kenworth semitrailer that had been traveling south on I-335 exited at a speed that was too fast for road conditions. The semi then went off the end of the ramp.

The driver, identified as Baljinder Singh, 34, and a passenger, Rajroop Kaur, 38, both of Bakersfield, Calif., were reported to have minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The patrol said both Singh and Kaur were wearing their seat belts.

There was no report on the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log that either Singh or Kaur was transported to the hospital.

Interstate 335 is an approximate 50-mile stretch of the Kansas Turnpike that stretches from Topeka on the north to Emporia on the south.

At that point, the turnpike continues south to the Oklahoma border as Interstate 35.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.
Jackson Co. deaths ruled murder-suicide
A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.
Two found dead at NW 94th home near Shawnee/Jackson Co. line
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Jefferson’s nearing Topeka opening
The Kansas Highway Patrol says Patti Croy, 65, of Vassar died when she was struck head on by a...
Amended report reveals new details in Osage Co. fatal crash
Severe Weather
WATCH NOW: At least 1 killed in New Orleans tornadoes

Latest News

Two occupants of a car sustained minor injuries after the vehicle hydroplaned and crashed...
Car crashes after hydroplaning Tuesday night on I-35 in Chase County
A New Mexico woman sustained minor injuries after she was struck by a car in an apparent...
Woman struck by car in apparent hit-and-run at Kansas Turnpike’s East Topeka service area
Crews were working to restore power to an East Topeka neighborhood following a transformer fire...
Crews working to restore power in East Topeka neighborhood
Rep. Mann, House Agriculture Committee Ranking Member Thompson toured agricultural businesses in KS