Advertisement

Salina police investigate early morning shooting

Victim rushed to surgery
FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 27-year-old man was rushed to surgery after an early morning shooting in Salina on Wednesday.

The Salina Police Department says officers have opened an investigation after a 27-year-old man was shot in the 2200 block of Wesley St. early Wednesday morning, March 23.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and is currently in surgery.

The crime scene remains under an active investigation while SPD said several people have been brought to the station for questioning.

SPD said there is no danger to the public as the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.
Jackson Co. deaths ruled murder-suicide
A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.
Two found dead at NW 94th home near Shawnee/Jackson Co. line
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Jefferson’s nearing Topeka opening
The Kansas Highway Patrol says Patti Croy, 65, of Vassar died when she was struck head on by a...
Amended report reveals new details in Osage Co. fatal crash
Severe Weather
WATCH NOW: At least 1 killed in New Orleans tornadoes

Latest News

Two people were transported to a Topeka hospital following a three-vehicle collision early...
Two taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash southwest of Topeka
Two occupants of a car sustained minor injuries after the vehicle hydroplaned and crashed...
Car crashes after hydroplaning Tuesday night on I-35 in Chase County
A New Mexico woman sustained minor injuries after she was struck by a car in an apparent...
Woman struck by car in apparent hit-and-run at Kansas Turnpike’s East Topeka service area
No serious injuries were reported after a semitrailer crashed Tuesday night as it was exiting...
Semi crashes Tuesday night while exiting off I-135 at Emporia