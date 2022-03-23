Salina police investigate early morning shooting

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 27-year-old man was rushed to surgery after an early morning shooting in Salina on Wednesday.

The Salina Police Department says officers have opened an investigation after a 27-year-old man was shot in the 2200 block of Wesley St. early Wednesday morning, March 23.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and is currently in surgery.

The crime scene remains under an active investigation while SPD said several people have been brought to the station for questioning.

SPD said there is no danger to the public as the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.