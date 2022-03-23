Advertisement

Rep. Mann, House Agriculture Committee Ranking Member Thompson tour Kansas

Rep. Tracey Mann, House Agriculture Committee Ranking Member Glenn 'GT' Thompson toured agricultural businesses in Kansas
By Becky Goff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Representative Tracey Mann spent the beginning of this week touring Kansas agricultural businesses and visiting local leaders.

House Agriculture Committee Ranking Member Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-R) joined Mann for the tour on his first visit to Kansas.

The pair started in Garden City visiting a beef producer and packing plant before coming to Salina to meet with leaders there.

On Tuesday morning, the pair toured K-State and the new NBAF facility before meeting with media to discuss the upcoming Ag policies.

“A reason that America is and has been the greatest country in the history of the world is because of our freedom, and the large part because we’ve never had to rely on another country for our food supply.” Representative Tracey Mann says.

Mann and Thompson met with agriculture leaders from northeast Kansas in a roundtable discussion to finish their visit to Manhattan.

