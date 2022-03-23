Advertisement

RCPD searches for man with three active warrants

Shane Stokes
Shane Stokes(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officers are looking for Shane Stokes as he has three active warrants out for his arrest.

The Riley County Police Department says officers are looking for Shane Stokes, who has three active warrants out for his arrest - two for failure to appear and one for a probation violation.

RCPD said Stokes’ total bond is set at $40,000.

Stokes is reported to stand at 5-feet, 11-inches and weighs about 145 pounds.

If anyone sees Stokes or knows where he may be, they should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

