Moran remembers Albright after she looses battle to cancer

Senator Jerry Moran (right) and Honorable Madeleine Albright (left) in May 2017.
Senator Jerry Moran (right) and Honorable Madeleine Albright (left) in May 2017.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has offered his condolences after first woman Secretary of State Madeleine Albright lost her battle to cancer.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says 64th Secretary of State - and the first woman to hold the job - Madeleine Albright was an inspiration to many.

“I am saddened to learn of the passing of Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, the first woman to represent our nation in that role,” Moran stated. “She was an inspiration to many, including women around the world, and generous in her support of young people pursuing public service careers.”

The Senator said when she left the Department, she worked to address global hunger, advocate for education and increase security through diplomacy.

“She was a giant in her field and always gracious to me in the conversations we had. Throughout her distinguished career in public service and after she left the State Department, she worked to address global hunger, advocated for education and worked to increase our country’s security through diplomacy and tackling the root causes of conflicts abroad. I offer my condolences to her loved ones on behalf of a grateful nation,” Moran said.

Albright died on Wednesday, March 23, at the age of 84 after her battle with cancer.

