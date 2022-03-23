Advertisement

Marshall helps introduce bill to update Employee Rights Act

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has helped to introduce a bill to update the Employee Rights Act to protect more employees who work under flexible schedules.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he joined Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) to introduce the Empower Rights Act of 2022, which would update and modernize the Employee Rights Act.

Marshall said the bill would protect independent contractors, franchisees, entrepreneurs and anyone who seeks flexible work options.

“Small businesses have always been economic drivers, and for the sake of our nation’s prosperity we need to empower job growth and creation, not stifle it with harmful regulations and ambiguous standards,” said Sen. Marshall. “I’m proud to play a role in this legislation that protects workers from overbearing and unaccountable union bosses and small business owners from unelected bureaucrats in Washington.”

Marshall said the Employee Rights Act of 2022 includes his bill introduced in May, the Save Local Business Act, which clarifies the joint employer standard.

Since 2015, Marshall said the definition of “joint employer” has been expanded and has resulted in confusion regulations and unpredictable liability standards for small and local businesses across the nation.

As a result, Marshall said employers have seen increases in operation and legal costs, less compliance assistance, and fewer opportunities to create jobs.

“The complexities of our modern economy demand creative, forward-thinking legislation that gives workers and small business owners stability and flexibility,” said Scott. “The Democrats continue to push for legislation that prioritizes politics over people by protecting labor unions at the expense of workers. The Employee Rights Act puts workers back in the driver’s seat by giving them basic protections and the power to choose how to make a living for themselves and build a future for their families. I am grateful to my colleagues who are joining me in this fight to make workers’ voices heard in the halls of Congress.”

Marshall said the bill would codify the longstanding common sense precedent and maintain the path to the dream of owning one’s own business for thousands.

To read the full text of the bill, click HERE.

