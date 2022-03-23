Advertisement

Marshall calls on President to get Ukrainians “the damn weapons”

FILE - Ukraine forces are fighting back against Russian invaders.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has called on President Joe Biden to “get [Ukrainians] the damn weapons” on the Senate floor.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says on Wednesday, March 23, he spoke on the Senate floor to urge President Joe Biden to “step up as the leader of the free world” and provide Ukraine with aid to combat Russia’s persistent attacks.

“The Ukrainian people don’t need speeches, they don’t need words, they don’t need resolutions, they don’t need Americans forming committees and praying about it. They need more than our prayers. They need action,” Marshall said. “The Ukrainians can win this war. There is a path to victory. I believe in them, but the world has to step up... We are doing so little of what we could be doing... We are still the leader of the free world. We need to start acting like it.”

Marshall suggested Biden take the following steps:

  • A war tribunal for Vladimir Putin and his generals
  • A world seizure of Russian assets
  • Use of Biden’s personal assets to build back Ukraine
  • A world halt in business with Russia
  • Implementations of Russian sanctions immediately - not on June 24
  • Inflict maximum economic damage on Putin
  • Send U.S. military aid to Ukraine - such as MiGs, A-10s, Stingers and more

“We don’t need to debate it. We don’t need to talk about the pros and the cons. Get them the damn weapons. The brave Ukrainian people will use them. They will fight to the death, but they have to be empowered to do that,” Marshall said.

To see Marshall’s full remarks, click HERE.

