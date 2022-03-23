Kansas Tourism takes home gold at travel awards ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Tourism took home the gold at a recent awards conference for its video “Mountain Bike Trails in Kansas? Yep... We’ve Got ‘Em!”

Kansas Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland says on Wednesday, March 23, Kansas Tourism - a division of the Department of Commerce - won Gold at the 30th North American Travel Journalists Association Awards.

Toland said Kansas Tourism’s “Mountain Bike Trails in Kansas? Yep... We’ve Got ‘Em!” video was named Destination Video of the Year.

The NATJA awards competition recognizes the best in the travel industry for journalism, photography and destination marketing.

Additionally, Toland said TravelKS.com, the Kansas Tourism website, was awarded a Bronze Adrian Award by the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International. He said the Adrain Awards spotlight excellence in hospitality advertising, digital marketing and public relations.

“These two awards are shining examples of the work that Kansas Tourism is doing to showcase the amazing places to visit in Kansas,” said Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland. “Tourism is the welcoming committee for capital investment in the state. Kansas Tourism’s efforts highlight the lifestyle and amenities of the state, positioning Kansas as a great place to visit, live, work and do business.”

Toland said the video profiles Kansas pro-mountain biker Justice Berry as he takes on trails at Wilson State Park for the very first time - alongside World Champion Mountain Biker Cameron Chambers, who was part of the original crew that built the trail.

The Lt. Gov. said the Kansas Tourism Story Series uncovers faces and places that make the Sunflower State an incredible place to live and explore. He said other stories include the Cosmosphere, Distilleries and A Cowboy State.

“Kansas Tourism’s mission is to inspire travel to and throughout Kansas and these two projects were cornerstones of our changing marketing strategies in introducing the Kansas we know and love to the world,” said Bridgette Jobe, Kansas Tourism Director. “Kansas has beautiful and unexpected places and these recognitions are proof that the outside world is starting to pay attention.”

Toland said a redesign of the Tourism website was finished in 2021 and uses beautiful imagery, compelling stories and creative trip planning to enhance the user experience. The website was also recognized by HSMAI for best practices and innovations that will empower recovery.

For more information or to see the redesigned website, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.