K-State’s Nijel Pack testing NBA waters

Kansas State guard Nijel Pack shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Kansas State guard Nijel Pack shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State men’s basketball’s Nijel Pack is looking to go pro.

The All-Big 12 First Team selection announced on his Instagram page Tuesday night that he will enter his name in the NBA draft.

“I cannot explain the honor it is to represent the Kansas State Wildcats, and the community it serves,” Pack wrote in his post. “At present, I would like to further explore new opportunities. It is with unwavering faith and joy that I am entering my name in the 2022 NBA draft. My number one goal is growth.”

Pack, who hails from Indianapolis, just finished his sophomore season as the team’s leading scorer, averaging 17.4 points per game on 45.5 percent shooting. He also chipped in 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

The 6′0″ guard was named the league’s most improved player this season. As a freshman, he became the first rookie to lead the Wildcats in scoring since Marcus Foster in 2013-2014, averaging 12.7 points per game.

