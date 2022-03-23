Advertisement

Jayhawk Pep Band and fans cheer on KU Men’s team leaving for Sweet Sixteen game

Jayhawk Pep Band playing at Forbes Field Topeka Regional Airport.
Jayhawk Pep Band playing at Forbes Field Topeka Regional Airport.(WIBW)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas basketball fans young and old headed to Topeka Regional Airport to give the team a sendoff.

The #1 seed Jayhawks are heading to the windy city for a Sweet Sixteen matchup against Providence in the NCAA Tournament. They left the airport around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Brian Hanni said this year’s team features some of the best on-the-floor chemistry he’s seen since coming back to be the “Voice of the Jayhawks.”

“We’re excited. We’ve got the best wing talent bill self has ever had collectively and now with Remy Martin coming on when it matters most - that’s an extra weapon I don’t think anyone else in the country added in the month of March like Kansas did,” he said.

Off the court, he said the fan base is one of the best in the country.

They showed that Wednesday afternoon wishing the hawks good luck at the terminal. Some fans from Colorado visiting family in Kansas made their way to get autographs.

A staple for the team’s departure is the Jayhawk Club Pep Band. Herschel Stroud leads the way, win or lose, as he has since 1986.

“When they lose you know they’re down a little bit but when they come through and see this band they get a smile on their face and that gives us the great motivation to ahead and do it again next time,” he said.

The band also played for the women’s team last week before they traveled to take on Stanford.

“I know it’s a little misty this time but the sun is shining up above there and those Jayhawks are going to be just great in Chicago and Providence better watch out,” said Stroud.

Hanni remembers seeing the band when he came out to Forbes Field as a child to cheer on the Jayhawks and welcome them back. Hanni attended Whitson Elementary in Topeka.

“30 years later, to see Herschel Stroud and the Jayhawk Club still doing it makes me so proud as a Topekan and I know our Jayhawks appreciate it too so kudos to these guys for supporting our ‘Hawks,” he said.

13′s Sports Director Marleah Campbell and Sports Reporter Mitchel Summers will be in Chicago to cover their matchup on Friday.

