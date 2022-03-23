Advertisement

Greater Topeka Partnership celebrates success, discusses future at annual meeting

By Isaac French
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - GTP’s annual meeting celebrated Topeka’s accomplishments, while recognizing some local talent.

The Greater Topeka Partnership’s 2022 meeting looked a little different than last year’s.

“We may have been having a lunch, eating some chicken, and hearing from a lot of speakers.. we’re still going to be celebrating the successes in the community and talking about the future but instead of the chicken, we’re having a couple of beers, a couple of sodas and really trying to create an atmosphere of celebration,” said Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership.

Pivarnik says there is a lot to celebrate, including the poverty rate in Shawnee county dropping by forty percent.

GTP wanted to recognize some of the people that made the city’s success possible.

“We could have given out two hundred, three hundred, but we tried to select a handful of people that gave a herculean effort in 2021 that is really advancing our momentum as a community.”

Although there is plenty to celebrate, he says the theme for the meeting was ignite, ready to launch because there is still work to be done.

“A lot of people have asked me ‘why are we igniting, why are we launching it feels like we launched five or seven years ago,’ I kind of believe that you spend a little bit of time celebrating your past successes don’t rest too long and really get focused on the future so I see everyday as a launching point.”

