Governor Kelly adds new foreign relations member to cabinet

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Department of Administration Secretary and Chief Information Technology Officer Dr. Angela Burns-Wallace has become a member of the Governor’s Council on Foreign Relations.

Governor Laura Kelly made the announcement on Wednesday saying Burns-Wallace’s will emphasize the state’s cybersecurity, digital governance, and diversify the nation’s diplomatic corps.

According to Governor Kelly’s office, Dr. Burns-Wallace has maintained the IT operations and financial management during her time as the State’s Secretary of Administration and Chief Information Technology Officer.

“Secretary Burns-Wallace will be a valuable addition to the Council on Foreign Relations,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Through her leadership with the Department of Administration and Office of Information Technology Services, she has proven she is up to the task to be a resource to this group of thought and policy leaders.”

Kelly’s office further explained that she first started her career as a Foreign Service Officer with the U.S. Department of State, where she served as a press attaché in Pretoria, South Africa, and was also stationed in Guangzhou, China.

“The Council on Foreign Relations has been a resource since the beginning of my public service career, and I’m looking forward to engaging the scholarship and policy discussions as a full member,” Dr. Burns-Wallace said.

Governor Kelly’s office said that Burns-Wallace will continue her role as the Secretary of Administration and as the Chief Information Technology Officer for the Kelly Administration.

The Council on Foreign Relations is an independent, nonpartisan membership organization that was founded in 1921. Kelly’s office said the Council is dedicated to being a resource for its members, government officials, business executives, journalists, educators and students, civic and religious leaders, and other citizens interested in foreign policy.

