Governor honors Trooper who risked his life to help stranded driver, daughter

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A KHP Trooper who risked his own life to help a stranded driver and her daughter during a February snowstorm was honored by the Governor on Wednesday.

Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, March 23, she joined Kansas Highway Patrol Colonel Herman Jones to recognize the actions of Master Trooper Karl Koenig - who risked his life while he helped a stranded driver as severe winter weather raged on.

“The actions by Master Trooper Karl Koenig that day is just another example of the many amazing things that the men and women of the law enforcement community do every day in Kansas,” Gov. Kelly said. “I know I speak for everyone when I say how grateful we all are for Master Trooper Koenig’s heroic actions.”

During a winter storm in February, Kelly said Master Trooper Koenig came across a stranded vehicle that had spun out along the Kansas Turnpike. As he attempted to help the travelers, she said other drivers continued to pass him by.

Within an instant, the Governor said Koenig dove through the air into an icy ditch - narrowly escaping a semi-truck traveling too fast to stop.

Seconds later, Kelly said Koenig returned to the vehicle to get the stranded driver and her daughter to safety.

“Master Trooper Koenig’s quick and decisive actions likely prevented additional collisions and potential injuries to other motorists and himself,” Col. Jones said. “His selfless actions, decision to expedite his response to the scene, and park his emergency vehicle in a manner protecting the previous collision clearly demonstrates his dedication to preserving lives and property through service, courtesy, and protection.

Kelly said she and Jones presented Koenig with a “Super Hero Award” for his quick actions and continued service to the KHP. Koenig is a 33-year veteran of the KHP.

