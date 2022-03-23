Advertisement

Field trip teaches USD 501 students to teach others

By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 23, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students from USD 501, Topeka Public Schools, took a field trip to the Children’s Discovery Center, where older students practiced teaching while younger students had some fun.

The young students got to have some fun while using baking soda and vinegar to open rocks, and then use specific tools to reveal dinosaur skeletons hidden inside.

However, the experiment was also an opportunity for older students to test their teaching abilities, like Manaia Isaia, a senior at Topeka West High School got to do.

“I do want to be a future educator,” said Isaia. “I do believe that teaching is my passion. I think I am getting experience with how to handle kids and having a little bit of classroom management right here.”

Diane Kimsey is a Math Consulting teacher for USD 501 and said that the role of a teacher is a great occupation.

“It is a good place to be, it is a great occupation to get into, it is a great career and I can’t imagine myself being anywhere else and I have only been doing it for 37 years,” said Kimsey.

Kimsey also told 13 NEWS some of the students won first, second, and third place in a regional competition called Educators Rising for their STEM projects. In June, the students have a chance to compete in a national competition in Washington D.C.

