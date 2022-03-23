Advertisement

Crews working to restore power in East Topeka neighborhood

Crews were working to restore power to an East Topeka neighborhood following a transformer fire...
Crews were working to restore power to an East Topeka neighborhood following a transformer fire early Wednesday in the 300 block of S.E. Tefft.(Associated Press)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were working to restore power to an East Topeka neighborhood following a transformer fire early Wednesday, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 5 a.m. Wednesday behind a residence in the 300 block of S.E. Tefft.

Topeka Fire Department crews responded to the blaze and quickly extinguished it. Fire crews cleared the scene around 5:45 a.m.

According to the Evergy power website, 49 customers were without power in the immediate area, which was bounded roughly by S.E. 2nd on the north, S.E. Arter on the east, S.E. 5th on the south and S.E. Tefft on the west.

The estimated time for power to be restored was 6:45 a.m., according to the Evergy website.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.
Jackson Co. deaths ruled murder-suicide
A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.
Two found dead at NW 94th home near Shawnee/Jackson Co. line
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Jefferson’s nearing Topeka opening
The Kansas Highway Patrol says Patti Croy, 65, of Vassar died when she was struck head on by a...
Amended report reveals new details in Osage Co. fatal crash
Severe Weather
WATCH NOW: At least 1 killed in New Orleans tornadoes

Latest News

Two occupants of a car sustained minor injuries after the vehicle hydroplaned and crashed...
Car crashes after hydroplaning Tuesday night on I-35 in Chase County
A New Mexico woman sustained minor injuries after she was struck by a car in an apparent...
Woman struck by car in apparent hit-and-run at Kansas Turnpike’s East Topeka service area
No serious injuries were reported after a semitrailer crashed Tuesday night as it was exiting...
Semi crashes Tuesday night while exiting off I-135 at Emporia
Rep. Mann, House Agriculture Committee Ranking Member Thompson toured agricultural businesses in KS