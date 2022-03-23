Crews working to restore power in East Topeka neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were working to restore power to an East Topeka neighborhood following a transformer fire early Wednesday, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 5 a.m. Wednesday behind a residence in the 300 block of S.E. Tefft.

Topeka Fire Department crews responded to the blaze and quickly extinguished it. Fire crews cleared the scene around 5:45 a.m.

According to the Evergy power website, 49 customers were without power in the immediate area, which was bounded roughly by S.E. 2nd on the north, S.E. Arter on the east, S.E. 5th on the south and S.E. Tefft on the west.

The estimated time for power to be restored was 6:45 a.m., according to the Evergy website.

