Car crashes after hydroplaning Tuesday night on I-35 in Chase County

MATFIELD GREEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A car crashed Tuesday night after hydroplaning on Interstate 35 on the Kansas Turnpike in Chase County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:55 p.m. on southbound I-35, about three miles north of the turnpike’s Matfield Green service area.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze was headed south in the left lane of I-35 when it hydroplaned on the wet road, causing the driver to lost control.

The car spun into the inside shoulder, striking the barrier wall, then entered the ditch.

Both occupants in the car were reported to have possible minor injuries, but there was no record of either being transported to the hospital by ambulance.

They were identified as Tanea Gray, 19, the driver of the Chevrolet; and Tiana Ja’Nae Crenshaw, 19, of Lee’s Summit, Mo.

The patrol said both Gray and Crenshaw were wearing their seat belts.

