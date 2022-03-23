Advertisement

Candidate 2 for USD 345 superintendent cinches interview

Midday in Kansas
By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The assistant superintendent of USD 230, Spring Hill Public Schools, is hoping to be the next leader of the USD 345 district.

On Wednesday, Brad Wilson was announced as the second of three candidates to interview for the superintendent position with Seaman’s (USD 345) board.

He has served as Spring Hill’s assistant superintendent for seven years. He previously served as the Director of Human Resources for two years until he was promoted.

Wilson has spent 28 years in education in positions ranging from a science teacher to an assistant principal.

According to Seaman’s district website, he earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry and physics education from Kansas State University in 1994 and then his master’s degree in Educational Technology from MidAmerica Nazarene University in 2003.

Juanita Erickson, the current superintendent of Neodesha Public Schools, was the first candidate to be interviewed on March 22.

Community members can meet each candidate from 5 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at the Seaman Education Center.

The third and final candidate will be announced and interviewed on March 24.

