Burlington Police attempt to identify women in shoplifting case

BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Burlington Police are looking for two women connected to a recent shoplifting case.

The Burlington Police Department says officers need help to identify two women connected to a shoplifting case at the Hoover’s Thriftway.

BPD said if anyone has information about the women, they should call dispatch at 620-364-8757.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.