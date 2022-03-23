Advertisement

Burlington Police attempt to identify women in shoplifting case

Burlington Police attempt to identify these women on March 23, 2022, in connection to a...
Burlington Police attempt to identify these women on March 23, 2022, in connection to a shoplifting case from Hoover's Thriftway.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Burlington Police are looking for two women connected to a recent shoplifting case.

The Burlington Police Department says officers need help to identify two women connected to a shoplifting case at the Hoover’s Thriftway.

BPD said if anyone has information about the women, they should call dispatch at 620-364-8757.

