Burlington Police attempt to identify women in shoplifting case
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Burlington Police are looking for two women connected to a recent shoplifting case.
The Burlington Police Department says officers need help to identify two women connected to a shoplifting case at the Hoover’s Thriftway.
BPD said if anyone has information about the women, they should call dispatch at 620-364-8757.
