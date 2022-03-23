Advertisement

Border Patrol agents rescue 4-year-old girl abandoned on riverbank

U.S. Border Patrol agents with the Del Rio Sector rescued an abandoned 4-year-old girl.
U.S. Border Patrol agents with the Del Rio Sector rescued an abandoned 4-year-old girl.(U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEL RIO, Texas (Gray News) - U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued a 4-year-old girl who was left alone on a riverbank after a smuggler carried her across the border and abandoned her.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector said there were “no parents to be found,” but the child is now safe.

Between March 18 and 21, Del Rio Sector agents encountered four large groups of migrants – each with more than 100 people – after they entered the U.S. illegally. Border Patrol said a total of 485 migrants were found between the four groups.

Officials did not provide further details about the 4-year-old.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.
Jackson Co. deaths ruled murder-suicide
A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.
Two found dead at NW 94th home near Shawnee/Jackson Co. line
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Jefferson’s nearing Topeka opening
Co-owner of building in NOTO Arts District says he’s unaware of demolition process moving...
Co-owner of building in NOTO Arts District says he’s unaware of demolition process moving forward
Severe Weather
WATCH NOW: At least 1 killed in New Orleans tornadoes

Latest News

FILE - This file photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, shows Ty Garbin. Garbin testified...
Witness: Whitmer kidnapping aimed at stopping Biden win
Vietnam War Memorial (AP Photo/J. David Ake)
VAEK plans to honor Vietnam Vets on National Vietnam War Veterans Day
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White...
US plan aims to end racial, ethnic bias in home appraisals
The White House announces a plan focused on bringing equality to home appraisals.
Harris: Home appraisals often 'not fair and objective'