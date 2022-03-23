Bill introduced to prevent federal agencies from tracking religious information

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has introduced a bill to prevent federal agencies from storing or sharing information about employees’ religious exemptions.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says on Wednesday, March 23, he led a group of colleagues to introduce the Prohibiting Religious Exemption and Accommodations Databases Act, which would prohibit federal agencies from sharing, disclosing or spreading information about religious accommodation requests by a federal employee beyond what is needed to process the request.

Marshall said the legislation follows the creation of registries in numerous federal agencies of religious exemption requests as they relate to the COVID-19 vaccine mandates for federal employees.

“As a nation founded on religious freedom, citizens should be confident in their government’s handling of information related to their religious beliefs and how they apply to their personal medical decisions,” said Marshall. “Instead, we have an administration that has pursued a coercive federal approach to mandatory vaccination, including fear of retribution for exercising this religious freedom. I’m proud to lead on legislation to ensure federal agencies are not exchanging and tracking Americans’ private information following the request of a religious accommodation or exemption, opening up the door for instances of discrimination based on individuals’ beliefs in the future.”

Marshall said at least 19 federal agencies - including five cabinet-level agencies - have created or proposed on the Federal Register to create a list to track religious-exception requests from employees. He said the list includes the Department of Justice, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Transportation.

“Religious freedom is one of the great cornerstones of our country, and there shouldn’t be a need for legislation to rein in a White House administration that is too eager to register and track federal employees who request religious exemptions. Unfortunately, we do need legislation to keep the Biden administration from implementing this blatant big-government infringement on individual rights,” said Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.)

According to Marshall, the agencies intend to collect religious affiliation, the reasons and support for religious accommodation requests, names, contact information, dates of birth, aliases, home addresses, contact information and other identifying information. He said the lists would be shared between federal agencies.

“It is completely out of line for the Biden Administration to catalog personal information about people’s religious beliefs,” said Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). “This bill will prevent the government from tracking private medical decisions of Americans who request a religious accommodation or exemption from a vaccine mandate.”

Marshall said the notices do not explain how long the agencies plan to store the data, why they need to share it, or why they need to keep it beyond the decision to grant or deny the request.

“The Biden administration has taken the alarming step to track the religious beliefs of federal employees and strike fear in Americans who object to unconstitutional vaccine mandates. The Constitution guarantees the right to the free exercise of religion, and Americans don’t give up those rights just because they’re employed by the federal government. I’m happy to co-sponsor this bill to stop President Biden from tracking the religious beliefs of federal employees, and I hope all my colleagues who want to protect the 1st Amendment join us and support this bill,” said Sen. Rick Scott (R-S.C.).

Original cosponsors of the bill include Sens. Senators Mike Braun (IN), Ted Cruz (TX), Steve Daines (MT), Cindy Hyde-Smith (MS), Jim Inhofe (OK), James Lankford (OK), Marco Rubio (FL), Rick Scott (FL), and Roger Wicker (MS).

“Much like vaccine mandates are unconstitutional and wrong, creating and sharing lists of COVID vaccine religious exemption requests is against our basic rights,” Inhofe said. “It is baffling to me that a number of agencies under the Biden administration are creating registries of Americans’ religious exemption requests and potentially disclosing that information to other agencies or private organizations. That’s why I am joining Sen. Marshall in introducing legislation to protect Americans’ religious accommodations from being tracked and shared by the government. Religious liberty is still a foundational American value, even if the Biden administration continues to overlook this fact,” said Sen. James Inhofe (R-Okla.).

To read the full text of the bill, click HERE.

