Advertisement

33 dogs living in ‘deplorable conditions’ rescued from Lincoln County home

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said 33 dogs from a home in Barnard after they were found...
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said 33 dogs from a home in Barnard after they were found to be living in "deplorable conditions."(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office removed 33 dogs from a residence in Barnard on Monday. While executing a search warrant, the sheriff’s office said the dogs, of various breeds, were found to be living in “deplorable conditions.”

The owner of the dogs was later taken into custody. He is currently being held in the Lincoln County Jail and the case has been forwarded to the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office. The charges of animal cruelty have been requested.

“...Owning animals is a huge commitment,” reads a statement from Sheriff Dustin Florence. “Dogs, cats and other domestic animals require food, water and shelter at all times, as well as proper medical care. We understand that sometimes the love people have for animals outweigh (sic) their abilities to properly care for them; either financially or proper shelter medically. We encourage anyone who may be struggling to properly care for their animals to reach out before the problem becomes much larger than anyone can handle.”

The sheriff’s office thanked the Sedgwick County Animal Shelter, All Dogs Bark and Play Rescue, Gold Belt Humane Society, the State of Kansas Animal Facilities Inspectors, Solomon Valley Veterinarian Hospital and all of the volunteers who assisted with the rescue.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.
Jackson Co. deaths ruled murder-suicide
A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.
Two found dead at NW 94th home near Shawnee/Jackson Co. line
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Jefferson’s nearing Topeka opening
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs from Cincinnati Bengals...
DONE DEAL: Chiefs trade Hill to Dolphins
A New Mexico woman sustained minor injuries after she was struck by a car in an apparent...
Woman struck by car in apparent hit-and-run at Kansas Turnpike’s East Topeka service area

Latest News

Raenna (12) and Gianna (11)
Wednesday’s Child - Raenna and Gianna
Wednesday's Child - Rheanna and Gianna
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden's Trent Duffey
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Trent Duffey
Jayhawks arrive in Windy City for Round 3 of NCAA Tournament
Jayhawks arrive in Windy City for Round 3 of NCAA Tournament
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden's Trent Duffey
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden's Trent Duffey