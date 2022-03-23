33 dogs living in ‘deplorable conditions’ rescued from Lincoln County home

LINCOLN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office removed 33 dogs from a residence in Barnard on Monday. While executing a search warrant, the sheriff’s office said the dogs, of various breeds, were found to be living in “deplorable conditions.”

The owner of the dogs was later taken into custody. He is currently being held in the Lincoln County Jail and the case has been forwarded to the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office. The charges of animal cruelty have been requested.

“...Owning animals is a huge commitment,” reads a statement from Sheriff Dustin Florence. “Dogs, cats and other domestic animals require food, water and shelter at all times, as well as proper medical care. We understand that sometimes the love people have for animals outweigh (sic) their abilities to properly care for them; either financially or proper shelter medically. We encourage anyone who may be struggling to properly care for their animals to reach out before the problem becomes much larger than anyone can handle.”

The sheriff’s office thanked the Sedgwick County Animal Shelter, All Dogs Bark and Play Rescue, Gold Belt Humane Society, the State of Kansas Animal Facilities Inspectors, Solomon Valley Veterinarian Hospital and all of the volunteers who assisted with the rescue.

