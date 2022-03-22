Woman, 2 dogs found dead in rural Saline County residence

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Saline County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 55-year-old man on Monday in connection with the death of a woman and two dogs.

The sheriff’s office said deputies performed a welfare check at a residence located at 554 West Parsons Road in rural Saline County around 5:50 p.m. on Monday. That’s where they found a 50-year-old woman dead along with the two dead dogs.

Deputies arrested 55-year-old Brent Allen Spainhour and booked him into the Saline County Jail on charges of murder in the first degree and cruelty to animals.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Scene Response Team was called in to assist with this investigation which remains in progress. The sheriff’s office said the victim’s information will be released after the next of kin has been notified.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.