VA opens new telehealth appointment booth to Emporia veterans

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Veterans in Emporia now have the opportunity to use the VA’s new ATLAS site at the American Legion for telehealth appointments.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says it has opened a new Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations site at American Legion Ball-McColm Post 5 in Emporia.

The VA said the ATLAS site gives veterans who receive care from the VA Eastern Kansas Healthcare System the chance to connect with providers closer to home. It said the site offers a private appointment room and technology for veterans to meet with their care team through VA Video Connect - the department’s secure video conferencing app.

The Department said ATLAS enables it to provide services that do not require hands-on exams. Services include nutrition counseling, select primary care visits, social work assistance and mental health appointments.

The VA said the Center for Strategic Partnerships has paved the way for the care through collaboration with Philips North America, The American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Walmart to establish the sites.

“ATLAS sites are opening at many American Legion posts across the country,” said Paul Dillard, national commander of The American Legion. “There is a great reason for this: Telehealth makes sense. Not only is it a safer option during a pandemic, but Veterans can save substantially on time and transportation costs. The American Legion supports and celebrates technology that brings such convenience to Veterans.”

The Department said it has established COVID-19 protocols at ATLAS sites based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Environmental Protection Agency. It said the Emporia ATLAS site will also follow local guidelines.

The VA said ATLAS is part of its Anywhere to Anywhere initiative, a pilot working to serve over 9 million veterans, no matter where they live.

Including the new Emporia site, the VA said there are now 13 operational ATLAS sites across the nation.

For more information about the Emporia site or to schedule an appointment, veterans should call 913-682-2000 est. 53577.

