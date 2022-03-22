USD 437 to mail ballots with decision to expand district, build 2nd middle school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Starting March 23, USD 437, the Auburn-Washburn district will mail out ballots for registered voters to vote on expanding the district, renovating, and building a second middle school.

According to the district, it would cost up to $145 million to pay for the new school and some other renovations. Such as adding early childhood classrooms, re-purposing the elementary spaces, providing safety upgrades to the buildings, and adding an innovation center at Washburn Rural high school.

Another question on the ballot would include spending up to $15 million to add a swimming pool at the high school.

The district has plans to build the new school on land the district already owns near SW 33rd and Urish.

If both questions are approved, the measure would add $15.23 to the property tax for the owner of a $200,000 home each month.

The deadline to return the ballots to the county’s election office, located at 3420 SW Van Buren, is by noon on April 12.

