USD 345 begins day one of three for final superintendent interviews

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman Public Schools USD 345 says it has started the first of a three-day interview process to find its new superintendent.

USD 345 is considering Juanita Erickson as the first of its three final candidates. She is in her fifth year as superintendent of Neodesha Public Schools USD 461.

Previously, Seaman said Erickson worked for Topeka Public Schools USD 501 as general director of elementary education.

The community has been invited to a nightly meet-and-greet with each candidate from 5-5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night, March 22-24.

