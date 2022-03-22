Advertisement

USD 345 begins day one of three for final superintendent interviews

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman Public Schools USD 345 says it has started the first of a three-day interview process to find its new superintendent.

USD 345 is considering Juanita Erickson as the first of its three final candidates. She is in her fifth year as superintendent of Neodesha Public Schools USD 461.

Previously, Seaman said Erickson worked for Topeka Public Schools USD 501 as general director of elementary education.

The community has been invited to a nightly meet-and-greet with each candidate from 5-5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night, March 22-24.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A law enforcement vehicle blocks NW 94th St. at Wilson Rd. in Jackson Co., March 21, 2022.
Two found dead at NW 94th home near Shawnee/Jackson Co. line
An overnight fire caused substantial damage to a home in the 3900 block of N.E. Kimbal Road,...
Faulty electrical cord blamed for house fire for north of Topeka
Brown Co. search warrant lands 4 people behind bars
Brown Co. search warrant lands 4 people behind bars
Jermoe Tang officially becomes a Wildcat
It’s official: K-State names Jerome Tang new men’s basketball coach
Matthew Mell
Man injured, arrested following police chase near Herington

Latest News

U.S. servicemembers are gifted Kansas-made Twinkies as they help Ukrainian refugees in Germany.
Ukrainian refugees, U.S. service members gifted Kansas Twinkies as conflict continues
Jackson Co. EMS
Two found dead at NW 94th home near Shawnee/Jackson Co. line
Vaughn Flora
Former Topeka Rep. passes away after 7-month battle with cancer
Juanita Erickson
USD 345 begins day one of three for final superintendent interviews
Calamar Construction
City manager stays course on NOTO building demolition, updates other projects