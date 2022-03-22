Ukrainian refugees, U.S. service members gifted Kansas Twinkies as conflict continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sweet treat close to home was given to Ukrainian refugees and U.S. service members in Germany over the weekend.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says when he was in Germany over the weekend to visit deployed Kansas servicemembers and displaced Ukrainian refugees, he brought a little piece of Kansas with him.

Marshall said he passed out Twinkies to soldiers and refugees, a sweet snack native to Emporia.

The Senator said he passed out the sweet treat to U.S. servicemembers and the World Central Kitchen.

1 million+ Ukrainians have come through this refugee center in Poland. We brought Emporia, KS made @Hostess_Snacks Twinkies with us — a little dessert to go alongside the wholesome meals @WCKitchen is providing is sure to add a smile to the faces of the brave Ukrainians we met. pic.twitter.com/rk1OFHnVNE — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) March 19, 2022

For more information about the Senator’s visit to the region, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.