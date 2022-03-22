Advertisement

Ukrainian refugees, U.S. service members gifted Kansas Twinkies as conflict continues

U.S. servicemembers are gifted Kansas-made Twinkies as they help Ukrainian refugees in Germany.
U.S. servicemembers are gifted Kansas-made Twinkies as they help Ukrainian refugees in Germany.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sweet treat close to home was given to Ukrainian refugees and U.S. service members in Germany over the weekend.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says when he was in Germany over the weekend to visit deployed Kansas servicemembers and displaced Ukrainian refugees, he brought a little piece of Kansas with him.

Marshall said he passed out Twinkies to soldiers and refugees, a sweet snack native to Emporia.

The Senator said he passed out the sweet treat to U.S. servicemembers and the World Central Kitchen.

For more information about the Senator’s visit to the region, click HERE.

